Free to start. Make every detail your own.

A personal blog template with an archive, tag browsing, and RSS feed for long-form posts.

Long-form writers and personal bloggers who want a simple publication with durable archives and subscriptions.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

Offer readers an RSS subscription to new writing

A compact Astro theme for writing and publishing, with a blog organized by collections, years, tags, and a…

A personal blog template with post series, tags, categories, and an archive for long-form writing

A minimalist personal blog and writing platform template with archive, tags, and paginated posts

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.