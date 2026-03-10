Website Template
Zahit
A personal blog template with an archive, tag browsing, and RSS feed for long-form posts.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Zahit template is for
Long-form writers and personal bloggers who want a simple publication with durable archives and subscriptions.
What’s included
- Chronological archive for a growing body of posts
- Tag browsing for organizing long-form topics
- RSS feed in a restrained minimal design
Explore the Zahit design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Zahit
- Publish a personal long-form blog
- Create a tagged archive of essays and notes
- Offer readers an RSS subscription to new writing
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template