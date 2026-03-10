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Website Template

Zahit

A personal blog template with an archive, tag browsing, and RSS feed for long-form posts.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Zahit website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Zahit template is for

Long-form writers and personal bloggers who want a simple publication with durable archives and subscriptions.

What’s included

  • Chronological archive for a growing body of posts
  • Tag browsing for organizing long-form topics
  • RSS feed in a restrained minimal design

Explore the Zahit design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with Zahit

  • Publish a personal long-form blog
  • Create a tagged archive of essays and notes
  • Offer readers an RSS subscription to new writing

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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