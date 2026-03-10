Website Template
Verdant Bank
A green-toned banking landing site about empowering your finances, with a features page, how-it-works walkthrough, testimonials, FAQ and contact page.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Verdant Bank template is for
Banking product teams presenting features, customer stories, and support information.
What’s included
- Banking feature page and how-it-works walkthrough
- Testimonials and frequently asked questions
- Contact page and green-toned landing-page design
Explore the Verdant Bank design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Verdant Bank
- Launch a banking-product marketing website
- Explain how a finance product works
- Present customer stories and answer prospective users' questions
More Website TemplatesBrowse all websites
-
Bloomly
A warm, week-by-week pregnancy tracking app landing site covering features, testimonials, an about story, FAQs and a…
-
Nuvo Bank
A digital banking landing site built around taking control of your financial future, with product and feature pages,…
-
Orbiq
An app showcase site for a shop-floor dashboard in your pocket, with a screenshot showcase, feature breakdown,…
Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template