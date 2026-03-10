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Bloomly

A warm, week-by-week pregnancy tracking app landing site covering features, testimonials, an about story, FAQs and a contact page.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Bloomly website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Bloomly template is for

Pregnancy and wellness product teams introducing a week-by-week tracking app.

What’s included

  • Feature page presenting a pregnancy-tracking app
  • Testimonials and an about story
  • FAQ and contact pages

Explore the Bloomly design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with Bloomly

  • Launch a marketing website for a pregnancy app
  • Explain a week-by-week product experience
  • Present a wellness brand's story and product FAQs

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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