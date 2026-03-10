Website Template
Bloomly
A warm, week-by-week pregnancy tracking app landing site covering features, testimonials, an about story, FAQs and a contact page.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Bloomly template is for
Pregnancy and wellness product teams introducing a week-by-week tracking app.
What’s included
- Feature page presenting a pregnancy-tracking app
- Testimonials and an about story
- FAQ and contact pages
Explore the Bloomly design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Bloomly
- Launch a marketing website for a pregnancy app
- Explain a week-by-week product experience
- Present a wellness brand's story and product FAQs
More Website TemplatesBrowse all websites
-
FitLife
A landing site for a health and fitness tracking app covering workouts, progress and motivation, with features,…
-
Orbiq
An app showcase site for a shop-floor dashboard in your pocket, with a screenshot showcase, feature breakdown,…
-
Verdant Bank
A green-toned banking landing site about empowering your finances, with a features page, how-it-works walkthrough,…
Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template