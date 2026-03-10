Mobile app starters
Mobile app templates
Start with complete mobile product flows instead of an empty canvas. Each template includes designed screens you can customize visually, connect to your backend, and ship across iOS, Android, and the web.
20 templates
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Chat
AI chat app with voice and subscriptionsaichatllm
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Circlo
Social community with reels and messagingsocialcommunityfeed
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Courses
Online learning with progress trackingeducationcourseslearning
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Dating
Swipe discovery, matches, and chatdatingsocialmatching
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DermaCare
Dermatology booking and patient messaginghealthcaredermatologyappointments
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Ecommerce
Modern retail app with admin toolsecommerceshoppingretail
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Events
Events discovery and ticketing appeventsticketingdiscovery
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Finora
Mobile banking with cards and spending insightsfintechbankingwallet
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Fitness
Health tracking with workouts and mealsfitnesshealthworkouts
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Forkly — Food Delivery
Food delivery from discovery to live trackingfood-deliveryexporeact-native
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Grand Stay
Hotel booking with stays, maps, and messaginghotel bookingtravelexpo router
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Images
AI image creation and media archiveaiimage-generationmedia
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Marketplace
Two-sided services marketplacemarketplaceservicesbookings
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Nexa AI
AI assistant with chat history and subscriptionsaichatassistant
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Plume
Microblogging with feeds, trends, and direct messagessocialmicrobloggingfeed
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PulseFit
Fitness coaching with workouts, nutrition, and progressfitnessworkouthealth
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Recipes
AI recipe generation and meal planningrecipesfoodai
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Rentals
Property booking with host toolspropertyrentalsbooking
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Social
Social feed, posts, and creator toolssocialfeedposts
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Wallet
Mobile wallet with transfers and cardswalletpaymentsfinance
No templates found
Try a broader search to see more starting points.
Choose a mobile template by product flow
Pick the starting point closest to the experience you need, whether that is commerce, community, content, a marketplace, or AI. You can change every screen, data source, interaction, and style after opening it in Draftbit.
Mobile App Templates FAQ
- What is included in a Draftbit mobile app template?
- Each template is a set of mobile screens built around one product flow, with the navigation between them and the reusable interface patterns already in place. Once it is open in Draftbit you can change any of it.
- Can I customize the mobile templates?
- Yes. A template is a starting point. You can change the layout, the styling, the text, the navigation, the data connections, and the code itself until it fits your product and your brand.
- Can these templates ship to iOS and Android?
- Yes. A mobile template is a React Native and Expo project, so the same project runs on iOS and Android. You can also publish a web version when your product needs one.