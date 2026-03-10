Open main menu
Theme

Mobile app starters

Mobile app templates

Start with complete mobile product flows instead of an empty canvas. Each template includes designed screens you can customize visually, connect to your backend, and ship across iOS, Android, and the web.

Start building free See how Draftbit works

20 templates

Choose a mobile template by product flow

Pick the starting point closest to the experience you need, whether that is commerce, community, content, a marketplace, or AI. You can change every screen, data source, interaction, and style after opening it in Draftbit.

Mobile App Templates FAQ

What is included in a Draftbit mobile app template?
Each template is a set of mobile screens built around one product flow, with the navigation between them and the reusable interface patterns already in place. Once it is open in Draftbit you can change any of it.
Can I customize the mobile templates?
Yes. A template is a starting point. You can change the layout, the styling, the text, the navigation, the data connections, and the code itself until it fits your product and your brand.
Can these templates ship to iOS and Android?
Yes. A mobile template is a React Native and Expo project, so the same project runs on iOS and Android. You can also publish a web version when your product needs one.