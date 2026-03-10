What is included in a Draftbit mobile app template? Each template is a set of mobile screens built around one product flow, with the navigation between them and the reusable interface patterns already in place. Once it is open in Draftbit you can change any of it.

Can I customize the mobile templates? Yes. A template is a starting point. You can change the layout, the styling, the text, the navigation, the data connections, and the code itself until it fits your product and your brand.