Mobile App Template
SocialMate
A social networking app where people sign in, scroll a photo and status feed, discover trending topics and groups, browse and apply to job listings, chat in an inbox, and manage their own profile.
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Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the SocialMate template is for
Community founders and professional networks combining social engagement, groups, and opportunities.
What’s included
- Photo and status feed with member profiles
- Trending topics, groups, and job discovery
- Job applications, inbox conversations, and onboarding
What you can build with SocialMate
- Launch a community social network
- Build a professional group around content and jobs
- Combine member feeds with private messaging
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template