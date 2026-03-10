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Mobile App Template

SocialMate

A social networking app where people sign in, scroll a photo and status feed, discover trending topics and groups, browse and apply to job listings, chat in an inbox, and manage their own profile.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. SocialMate mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the SocialMate template is for

Community founders and professional networks combining social engagement, groups, and opportunities.

What’s included

  • Photo and status feed with member profiles
  • Trending topics, groups, and job discovery
  • Job applications, inbox conversations, and onboarding

What you can build with SocialMate

  • Launch a community social network
  • Build a professional group around content and jobs
  • Combine member feeds with private messaging

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template