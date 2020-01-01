We're Hiring!
Build

Bring your screens to life.

Start quickly with Bits, Blocks and Examples to help you move fast.

Customize every detail with advanced properties, themes and custom code.

Preview as you go on your device, or on the web.

Connect it up by adding actions, interactions, navigation and live data.

Welcome to Rentbit.
import React from 'react';
import {
 StatusBar,
 View,
 StyleSheet,
 KeyboardAvoidingView,
 Text,
} from 'react-native';
import { withTheme, ScreenContainer, Image, TextField } from '@draftbit/ui';
import Images from '../config/Images';

class Login extends React.Component {
 state = {};

 componentDidMount() {
   StatusBar.setBarStyle('dark-content');
 }

 render() {
   const { theme } = this.props;

   return (
<ScreenContainer
       scrollable={false}
       hasSafeArea={true}
       style {styles.screenContainerZc}
>
<KeyboardAvoidingView
         keyboardVerticalOffset={0}
         behavior="padding"
         enabled={true}
         style={styles.keyboardAvoidingView4W}
>
<View style={styles.viewU5}>
<Image
             resizeMode="contain"
             source={Images.LogoPrimary}
             style={styles.image0V}
           />
<Text
             style={StyleSheet.flatten([
               theme.typography.headline4,
               { color: theme.colors.strong },
             ])}
>
             Welcome to Rentbit.
</Text>
<TextField
             leftIconMode="inset"
             placeholder="Login with Facebook"
             label="Social Login"
             type="underline"
             onChangeText={textFieldValue => this.setState({ textFieldValue })}
             value={this.state.textFieldValue}
             style={styles.textFieldDt}
           />
<TextField
             onChangeText={textFieldValue => this.setState({ textFieldValue })}
             value={this.state.textFieldValue}
             secureTextEntry={true}
             leftIconMode="inset"
             placeholder="Create Your Account"
             label="Create Account"
             error={false}
             type="underline"
           />
<TextField
             onChangeText={textFieldValue => this.setState({ textFieldValue })}
             value={this.state.textFieldValue}
             secureTextEntry={true}
             leftIconMode="inset"
             placeholder="Log In"
             label="Log In"
             error={false}
             type="underline"
           />
</View>
</KeyboardAvoidingView>
</ScreenContainer>
   );
 }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
 viewU5: {
   paddingRight: 16,
   paddingLeft: 16,
   flexGrow: 1,
   justifyContent: 'center',
 },
 screenContainerZc: {
   justifyContent: 'space-between',
 },
 keyboardAvoidingView4W: {
   flexGrow: 1,
   justifyContent: 'space-between',
 },
 image0V: {
   width: 150,
 },
 textFieldDt: {
   height: 82,
   marginBottom: 16,
 },
});

export default withTheme(Login);
Launch

Publish a build in minutes and share it with the world.

Get it ready

With all of your app settings and code review.

On the web Coming Soon

Deploy a PWA of your app in under 60 seconds.

Test the water Coming Soon

Deploy into Apple’s Testflight or Google Play’s beta program.

Submit for release Coming Soon

App store review and publishing, with help from our team of app store veterans.

New App
24 Screens
Invite
New-App.zip
Iterate

Work together to explore & grow your product.

Add team members to collaborate & share feedback. Publish multiple versions to share externally and run user tests. If you need professional help, we’ll help you find a Draftbit Expert to work with.

On our very first project we saved hundreds of hours of engineering time — the value of Draftbit cannot be overstated.
Javier Otero
CEO and Founder, Futurehaus
Javier Otero
CEO and Founder, Futurehaus

Request access to the private beta.

