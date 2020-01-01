import React from 'react' ;

import {

StatusBar,

View,

StyleSheet,

KeyboardAvoidingView,

Text,

} from 'react-native' ;

import { withTheme, ScreenContainer, Image, TextField } from '@draftbit/ui' ;

import Images from '../config/Images' ;



class Login extends React . Component {

state = {};



componentDidMount () {

StatusBar. setBarStyle ( 'dark-content' );

}



render () {

const { theme } = this .props;



return (

< ScreenContainer

scrollable ={ false }

hasSafeArea ={ true }

style { styles . screenContainerZc }

>

< KeyboardAvoidingView

keyboardVerticalOffset ={ 0 }

behavior =" padding "

enabled ={ true }

style ={ styles . keyboardAvoidingView4W }

>

< View style ={ styles . viewU5 }>

< Image

resizeMode =" contain "

source ={ Images . LogoPrimary }

style ={ styles . image0V }

/>

< Text

style ={ StyleSheet . flatten ([

theme . typography . headline4 ,

{ color : theme . colors . strong },

])}

>

Welcome to Rentbit.

</ Text >

< TextField

leftIconMode =" inset "

placeholder =" Login with Facebook "

label =" Social Login "

type =" underline "

onChangeText ={ textFieldValue => this . setState ({ textFieldValue })}

value ={ this . state . textFieldValue }

style ={ styles . textFieldDt }

/>

< TextField

onChangeText ={ textFieldValue => this . setState ({ textFieldValue })}

value ={ this . state . textFieldValue }

secureTextEntry ={ true }

leftIconMode =" inset "

placeholder =" Create Your Account "

label =" Create Account "

error ={ false }

type =" underline "

/>

< TextField

onChangeText ={ textFieldValue => this . setState ({ textFieldValue })}

value ={ this . state . textFieldValue }

secureTextEntry ={ true }

leftIconMode =" inset "

placeholder =" Log In "

label =" Log In "

error ={ false }

type =" underline "

/>

</ View >

</ KeyboardAvoidingView >

</ ScreenContainer >

);

}

}



const styles = StyleSheet. create ({

viewU5: {

paddingRight: 16 ,

paddingLeft: 16 ,

flexGrow: 1 ,

justifyContent: ' center ',

},

screenContainerZc: {

justifyContent: ' space-between ',

},

keyboardAvoidingView4W: {

flexGrow: 1 ,

justifyContent: ' space-between ',

},

image0V: {

width: 150 ,

},

textFieldDt: {

height: 82 ,

marginBottom: 16 ,

},

});



export default withTheme (Login);