Mobile App Template
Circlo
Circlo is a mobile social community app where people share photo posts, carousels, stories, and short-form reels. It includes an explore feed with topic filters and creator suggestions, direct messaging, an activity inbox, saved collections, and profile pages.
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Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Circlo template is for
Community founders, creator networks, and social-product teams combining feeds, stories, reels, and private conversations.
What’s included
- Social feed with photo posts, carousels, stories, and reels
- Explore experience with topics and creator discovery
- Direct messages, activity notifications, and saved collections
- Creator profiles and community engagement flows
What you can build with Circlo
- Launch a private or interest-based social community
- Build a creator network around posts, stories, and reels
- Add discovery and direct messaging to a membership product
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