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Mobile App Template

Circlo

Circlo is a mobile social community app where people share photo posts, carousels, stories, and short-form reels. It includes an explore feed with topic filters and creator suggestions, direct messaging, an activity inbox, saved collections, and profile pages.

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Template preview Mobile App
  1. Circlo mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Circlo template is for

Community founders, creator networks, and social-product teams combining feeds, stories, reels, and private conversations.

What’s included

  • Social feed with photo posts, carousels, stories, and reels
  • Explore experience with topics and creator discovery
  • Direct messages, activity notifications, and saved collections
  • Creator profiles and community engagement flows

What you can build with Circlo

  • Launch a private or interest-based social community
  • Build a creator network around posts, stories, and reels
  • Add discovery and direct messaging to a membership product

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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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