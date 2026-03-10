Mobile App Template
Social
Social media app with a personalized feed, rich post composer, discovery grid, notifications, user profiles, direct messages, subscriptions, settings, and creator analytics.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
11 visual previews
Who the Social template is for
Community founders, niche social network teams, creator-economy startups.
What’s included
- Feed with posts, reactions, and comments
- Discovery, profiles, and follow graph
- DMs and notifications
- Creator analytics and content tools
What you can build with Social
- Launch a niche-community social network
- Build a creator-first content app
- Ship a hobby or interest-based community app
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Make it yours
Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template