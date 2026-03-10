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Mobile App Template

Social

Social media app with a personalized feed, rich post composer, discovery grid, notifications, user profiles, direct messages, subscriptions, settings, and creator analytics.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

11 visual previews

Who the Social template is for

Community founders, niche social network teams, creator-economy startups.

What’s included

  • Feed with posts, reactions, and comments
  • Discovery, profiles, and follow graph
  • DMs and notifications
  • Creator analytics and content tools

What you can build with Social

  • Launch a niche-community social network
  • Build a creator-first content app
  • Ship a hobby or interest-based community app

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template