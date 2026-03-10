What is a web app template? A web app template is a starting point for an app that runs in the browser. The common layouts and flows are already built, such as dashboards, data tables, settings, search, and account pages, so you start from a working interface instead of a blank page.

Can I customize the web app templates? Yes. You can change the interface, the workflows, the content, the data connections, and the code, so the template ends up fitting the product you are building rather than the other way around.