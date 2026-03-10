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Web app starters

Web app templates

Start with a browser-based product interface that already has the essential screens and interaction patterns. Customize it in Draftbit, connect real data, and shape it around your workflow.

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58 templates

Start with the workflow your users already understand

Choose the web app template whose information architecture is closest to your product. The layouts are starting points, so you can replace the sample content, add integrations, and reshape each workflow.

Web App Templates FAQ

What is a web app template?
A web app template is a starting point for an app that runs in the browser. The common layouts and flows are already built, such as dashboards, data tables, settings, search, and account pages, so you start from a working interface instead of a blank page.
Can I customize the web app templates?
Yes. You can change the interface, the workflows, the content, the data connections, and the code, so the template ends up fitting the product you are building rather than the other way around.
Can I connect a template to my own backend?
Yes. Swap the sample content for your own APIs and services, then adjust the screens, states, and actions to match your data model.