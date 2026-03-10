Web app starters
Web app templates
Start with a browser-based product interface that already has the essential screens and interaction patterns. Customize it in Draftbit, connect real data, and shape it around your workflow.
58 templates
-
AI Chat
AI chat web app with conversation history, simulated streaming responses, markdown and code rendering, prompt…aichatllm
-
Akademi — School Admission Dashboard
An admin dashboard for a school that tracks student and teacher rosters with detail and enrollment pages, school…educationschool managementadmin dashboard
-
BankDash
A personal banking dashboard where a customer reviews card balances, weekly deposit/withdraw activity, expense…fintechbankingdashboard
-
Base — Admin
A commerce-focused admin dashboard with store performance stats, hourly sales and transaction-split charts, recent…admindashboardanalytics
-
CAMIOCA Internal Management
An internal company management dashboard for a consulting-style firm, tracking active people, projects in progress,…internal-toolsdashboardhr
-
Chatly — Messaging App
A WhatsApp-style messaging web app with a conversation list, voice/video call history, status updates, and an…messagingchatcommunication
-
Corevo ERP
An internal ERP web console for an organization's HR and operations teams, with a dashboard of…erphradmin dashboard
-
CRM
Customer relationship management app with contact and company directories, detail pages with notes and tasks, a…crmsalescontacts
-
Dashboard
SaaS admin dashboard with analytics overview, task management with filterable tables, user administration, app…dashboardsaasadmin
-
DealFlow
A sales CRM for a field-services / property business, centred on a dashboard of the next on-site appointment, recent…crmsalesdashboard
-
DigitX Sales Forecast
DigitX Sales Forecast is a B2B sales forecasting workspace for an automotive parts and fleet-services business, with…sales forecastinganalyticsdashboard
-
Dwello
A real-estate marketing site for browsing luxury homes for sale, with a property catalogue, image-gallery listing…real estateproperty listingsmarketing site
-
E-tutor
E-tutor is a full learning-management marketplace where students browse a course catalog, view course and instructor…educatione-learninglms
-
Ecobazar
An organic grocery storefront for browsing seasonal produce by category, viewing product detail pages with reviews,…ecommercegroceryorganic food
-
Ecommerce
E-commerce storefront with product discovery, category browsing with filters and sorting, product detail pages with…ecommercestorefrontshopping
-
EduDash — Teacher Dashboard
A teacher-facing school dashboard for managing classes and student rosters, with a records library of results,…educationschool managementteacher dashboard
-
Estatein
A real estate agency website for browsing luxury property listings — villas, city apartments and country cottages —…real estateproperty listingsmarketing website
-
Eventify
An event discovery and ticketing site where visitors browse local and global events by category and city, filter…eventsticketingmarketplace
-
Exclusive
An electronics and lifestyle e-commerce storefront with category browsing, flash-sale and best-seller sections,…ecommerceonline storeelectronics
-
Finance
Personal finance app with account overviews, filterable transaction history, transfers, card management with…financebankingbudgets
-
Finance Expert — Personal Banking Dashboard
A personal finance and banking dashboard showing total balance across currencies, payment cards, investment…fintechpersonal financebanking
-
Furniro
Furniro is a furniture e-commerce storefront with a shop catalog, individual product pages offering size, color and…e-commercefurnitureretail
-
Hecto
Hecto is a furniture and home-decor e-commerce storefront with a hero carousel, featured-product grids, product…e-commercefurniturehome-decor
-
Hiro — Team Project Workspace
A team project management workspace with multiple project spaces, offering list, kanban board, and calendar views of…productivityproject managementkanban
-
HRDashboard
An internal HR admin dashboard for the fictional company Unipixel, covering an employee directory with detail…hradmin dashboardemployee management
-
Kanban Inventory
An inventory management dashboard for retail/grocery stores that tracks products, stock levels, expiry dates and…inventoryretaildashboard
-
Larkwood Furniture
An e-commerce storefront for Larkwood, a furniture brand selling sofas, chairs, dining tables and storage organized…e-commercefurniturehome decor
-
Meddical
A marketing and patient-facing website for a multi-specialty hospital, covering nine departments with individual…healthcarehospitalmarketing site
-
Medico Store
An online pharmacy and medical-supply storefront where shoppers browse categories like Pain Relief, First Aid and…healthcarepharmacyecommerce
-
Modimal — Women Clothing
A sustainable women's fashion storefront for the Modimal brand, with a shoppable collection catalog, product detail…ecommercefashionretail
-
Morent
Morent is a car rental marketplace where users browse a catalog of vehicles by type, capacity and price, view…car-rentalmarketplaceautomotive
-
Motiv Fleet Dashboard
Motiv is a fleet management dashboard for a vehicle rental and resale operation, tracking energy, range, brake fluid…fleet managementautomotivedashboard
-
Nestmart
Nestmart is an e-commerce storefront for everyday home, kitchen, electronics, furniture, and office goods, with a…ecommerceretailstorefront
-
NFT Marketplace
A crypto-collectibles marketplace dashboard where users discover trending NFT auctions, view artwork detail pages…nftweb3marketplace
-
Norrfield
A storefront for Norrfield, a minimal apparel brand, with category listing and filtering, product detail pages…fashione-commercestorefront
-
Nuegas
A learning and task-management dashboard where a student tracks running tasks, weekly activity charts and a calendar…productivityedtechdashboard
-
Orla
A fashion e-commerce storefront for Orla, selling dresses, knitwear, outerwear, bags and accessoriese-commercefashionapparel
-
Payd
Payd is an African payments operations dashboard for tracking charges across card, bank transfer, USSD and mobile…fintechpaymentsdashboard
-
Plum & Petal Fragrance Store
A discount designer-fragrance and beauty storefront called Plum & Petal, with a filterable catalog of perfumes,…ecommercefragrancebeauty
-
Projects
Project management app with a drag-and-drop kanban board, filterable task tables, project overviews with activity,…projectskanbantasks
-
Propora Property Management
A property-management dashboard for landlords and portfolio managers, tracking properties, tenants, leases,…real estateproperty managementdashboard
-
Raple Analytics Suite
A SaaS admin suite built around a web-analytics overview, with visitor and conversion metrics, a kanban board,…analyticssaasadmin dashboard
-
ReserveBite
A restaurant discovery and table-reservation app where diners search local restaurants by cuisine, tags and cost for…restaurantsdiningreservations
-
Sales
Sales is a pet-shop sales admin dashboard that tracks weekly balance, orders in line, and new clients alongside…dashboardsalesanalytics
-
ServiceHub Admin
An admin console for an appliance repair service center, tracking clients, service jobs, technician staff and live…service managementadmin dashboardfield service
-
SHOP.CO
SHOP.CO is a fashion e-commerce storefront selling t-shirts, shirts, jeans, shorts and hoodies with discount pricing…ecommercefashionretail
-
Sociofy
A social-media management dashboard that tracks profile visits, followers, reach and account growth across connected…social-mediaanalyticsdashboard
-
StayHub
StayHub is a short- and long-term property rental marketplace where guests browse and search listings, view detailed…real estaterentalsmarketplace
-
Staylo
A vacation-rental booking site for tropical villas and retreats, with browsable stays, destination guides,…travelvacation rentalbooking
-
StreamVibe
StreamVibe is a video streaming service front end for browsing movies and TV shows by genre, opening title detail…streamingentertainmentvideo on demand
-
Taskly
A personal to-do and task-management app where tasks carry a priority, status, category and detailed notes, split…productivitytask managementto-do app
-
Teach. Instructor Availability
A course-platform admin app where instructors manage their weekly availability slots, teaching schedule and bookingseducationedtechadmin dashboard
-
Teamify Team Dashboard
An HR and team-operations dashboard for a company workspace, with charts for team strength, employee headcount and…hrteam managementanalytics dashboard
-
TOTC — Virtual Classrooms
TOTC is an online learning marketplace and virtual classroom platform where learners browse a catalogue of tech…educationedtechonline courses
-
Vuexy Admin Panel
A Vuexy-styled admin dashboard for an e-commerce store, with KPI cards and Recharts visualizations for active users,…admin dashboarde-commerceanalytics
-
WeHR — People Operations
WeHR is an internal HR management dashboard for people operations teams, covering an employee directory, department…hrhuman resourcesadmin dashboard
-
Woorkroom
A team workspace and project-management tool with project lists, a kanban task board, timeline view and per-project…project managementteam collaborationcrm
-
XIV
XIV is a minimal menswear e-commerce storefront selling shirts, tees, jeans, suits and coats, with a filterable…fashionmensweare-commerce
No templates found
Try a broader search to see more starting points.
Start with the workflow your users already understand
Choose the web app template whose information architecture is closest to your product. The layouts are starting points, so you can replace the sample content, add integrations, and reshape each workflow.
Web App Templates FAQ
- What is a web app template?
- A web app template is a starting point for an app that runs in the browser. The common layouts and flows are already built, such as dashboards, data tables, settings, search, and account pages, so you start from a working interface instead of a blank page.
- Can I customize the web app templates?
- Yes. You can change the interface, the workflows, the content, the data connections, and the code, so the template ends up fitting the product you are building rather than the other way around.
- Can I connect a template to my own backend?
- Yes. Swap the sample content for your own APIs and services, then adjust the screens, states, and actions to match your data model.