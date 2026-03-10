Open main menu
Theme

Web App Template

Raple Analytics Suite

A SaaS admin suite built around a web-analytics overview, with visitor and conversion metrics, a kanban board, calendar, file manager, invoices and billing. It also ships marketing and account pages such as pricing plans, FAQs, docs, login and register.

Use this template

Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
Raple Analytics Suite web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Raple Analytics Suite template is for

SaaS and operations teams that need analytics alongside project, file, billing, and account-management tools.

What’s included

  • Visitor and conversion analytics overview
  • Kanban, calendar, file manager, invoices, and billing
  • Pricing, FAQ, documentation, and authentication pages

Explore the Raple Analytics Suite design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Raple Analytics Suite web app template preview 2
  • Raple Analytics Suite web app template preview 3
  • Raple Analytics Suite web app template preview 4
  • Raple Analytics Suite web app template preview 5
  • Raple Analytics Suite web app template preview 6
  • Raple Analytics Suite web app template preview 7
  • Raple Analytics Suite web app template preview 8

What you can build with Raple Analytics Suite

  • Launch a multi-purpose SaaS admin suite
  • Build an analytics-led operations workspace
  • Prototype both product and marketing surfaces for a SaaS platform

More Web App Templates

Browse all web apps

Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template