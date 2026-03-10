Web App Template
Raple Analytics Suite
A SaaS admin suite built around a web-analytics overview, with visitor and conversion metrics, a kanban board, calendar, file manager, invoices and billing. It also ships marketing and account pages such as pricing plans, FAQs, docs, login and register.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Raple Analytics Suite template is for
SaaS and operations teams that need analytics alongside project, file, billing, and account-management tools.
What’s included
- Visitor and conversion analytics overview
- Kanban, calendar, file manager, invoices, and billing
- Pricing, FAQ, documentation, and authentication pages
Explore the Raple Analytics Suite design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Raple Analytics Suite
- Launch a multi-purpose SaaS admin suite
- Build an analytics-led operations workspace
- Prototype both product and marketing surfaces for a SaaS platform
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template