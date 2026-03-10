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Web App Template

Base — Admin

A commerce-focused admin dashboard with store performance stats, hourly sales and transaction-split charts, recent orders and top-selling product tables, plus invoices, customers, products, a kanban board, schedule, calendar, messages, notifications, settings and full auth screens — in matched light and dark themes.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
Base — Admin web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the Base — Admin template is for

Commerce operators and SaaS teams that need a broad administration workspace with analytics and daily operations.

What’s included

  • Store-performance metrics, sales charts, and order tables
  • Products, customers, invoices, kanban, and scheduling tools
  • Messaging, notifications, settings, authentication, and dark mode

Explore the Base — Admin design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Base — Admin web app template preview 2
  • Base — Admin web app template preview 3
  • Base — Admin web app template preview 4
  • Base — Admin web app template preview 5
  • Base — Admin web app template preview 6
  • Base — Admin web app template preview 7

What you can build with Base — Admin

  • Launch an ecommerce operations dashboard
  • Build a multi-module SaaS administration portal
  • Prototype an internal workspace for sales and fulfillment teams

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Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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