Web App Template
Base — Admin
A commerce-focused admin dashboard with store performance stats, hourly sales and transaction-split charts, recent orders and top-selling product tables, plus invoices, customers, products, a kanban board, schedule, calendar, messages, notifications, settings and full auth screens — in matched light and dark themes.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the Base — Admin template is for
Commerce operators and SaaS teams that need a broad administration workspace with analytics and daily operations.
What’s included
- Store-performance metrics, sales charts, and order tables
- Products, customers, invoices, kanban, and scheduling tools
- Messaging, notifications, settings, authentication, and dark mode
Explore the Base — Admin design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Base — Admin
- Launch an ecommerce operations dashboard
- Build a multi-module SaaS administration portal
- Prototype an internal workspace for sales and fulfillment teams
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template