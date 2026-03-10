Web App Template
Kanban Inventory
An inventory management dashboard for retail/grocery stores that tracks products, stock levels, expiry dates and low-stock alerts alongside purchase orders, suppliers and multi-store management. Includes a reports view with revenue/cost analytics charts and per-product detail pages.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Kanban Inventory template is for
Retailers and warehouse teams monitoring stock, suppliers, purchase orders, and store performance.
What’s included
- Inventory levels, expiry dates, and low-stock alerts
- Purchase-order, supplier, and multi-store management
- Revenue and cost reports with product-level detail
Explore the Kanban Inventory design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Kanban Inventory
- Launch a retail inventory management tool
- Track perishable stock across multiple stores
- Coordinate suppliers, purchasing, and inventory analytics
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template