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Web App Template

Kanban Inventory

An inventory management dashboard for retail/grocery stores that tracks products, stock levels, expiry dates and low-stock alerts alongside purchase orders, suppliers and multi-store management. Includes a reports view with revenue/cost analytics charts and per-product detail pages.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
Kanban Inventory web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Kanban Inventory template is for

Retailers and warehouse teams monitoring stock, suppliers, purchase orders, and store performance.

What’s included

  • Inventory levels, expiry dates, and low-stock alerts
  • Purchase-order, supplier, and multi-store management
  • Revenue and cost reports with product-level detail

Explore the Kanban Inventory design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Kanban Inventory web app template preview 2
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  • Kanban Inventory web app template preview 8

What you can build with Kanban Inventory

  • Launch a retail inventory management tool
  • Track perishable stock across multiple stores
  • Coordinate suppliers, purchasing, and inventory analytics

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Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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