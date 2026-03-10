Web App Template
Payd
Payd is an African payments operations dashboard for tracking charges across card, bank transfer, USSD and mobile money channels in NGN, GHS and KES. It covers transactions, customers, payouts, balances, subscriptions, payment plans, referrals, audit logs and team/API-key settings.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the Payd template is for
African fintech and payment-operations teams monitoring money movement across channels, currencies, and customers.
What’s included
- Card, transfer, USSD, and mobile-money transaction tracking
- Customers, payouts, balances, subscriptions, and payment plans
- Referrals, audit logs, team management, and API-key settings
Explore the Payd design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Payd
- Build a multi-channel payments operations console
- Track transactions across African currencies
- Manage payout, subscription, and compliance workflows
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template