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Web App Template

Payd

Payd is an African payments operations dashboard for tracking charges across card, bank transfer, USSD and mobile money channels in NGN, GHS and KES. It covers transactions, customers, payouts, balances, subscriptions, payment plans, referrals, audit logs and team/API-key settings.

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Template preview Web App
Payd web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the Payd template is for

African fintech and payment-operations teams monitoring money movement across channels, currencies, and customers.

What’s included

  • Card, transfer, USSD, and mobile-money transaction tracking
  • Customers, payouts, balances, subscriptions, and payment plans
  • Referrals, audit logs, team management, and API-key settings

Explore the Payd design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Payd web app template preview 2
  • Payd web app template preview 3
  • Payd web app template preview 4
  • Payd web app template preview 5
  • Payd web app template preview 6
  • Payd web app template preview 7

What you can build with Payd

  • Build a multi-channel payments operations console
  • Track transactions across African currencies
  • Manage payout, subscription, and compliance workflows

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Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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