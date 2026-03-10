Web App Template
BankDash
A personal banking dashboard where a customer reviews card balances, weekly deposit/withdraw activity, expense breakdowns and recent transactions, then drills into accounts, investments, credit cards, loans and bank services. Includes a transactions ledger and a multi-tab settings area for profile, preferences and security.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the BankDash template is for
Banks, credit unions, and fintech teams creating a customer-facing financial dashboard.
What’s included
- Card balances, cash-flow charts, and expense breakdowns
- Account, investment, loan, and credit-card workspaces
- Transaction history plus profile, preference, and security settings
Explore the BankDash design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with BankDash
- Build a digital banking customer portal
- Prototype a personal-finance dashboard
- Add account and investment visibility to a fintech product
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template