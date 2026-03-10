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Web App Template

BankDash

A personal banking dashboard where a customer reviews card balances, weekly deposit/withdraw activity, expense breakdowns and recent transactions, then drills into accounts, investments, credit cards, loans and bank services. Includes a transactions ledger and a multi-tab settings area for profile, preferences and security.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
BankDash web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the BankDash template is for

Banks, credit unions, and fintech teams creating a customer-facing financial dashboard.

What’s included

  • Card balances, cash-flow charts, and expense breakdowns
  • Account, investment, loan, and credit-card workspaces
  • Transaction history plus profile, preference, and security settings

Explore the BankDash design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • BankDash web app template preview 2
  • BankDash web app template preview 3
  • BankDash web app template preview 4
  • BankDash web app template preview 5
  • BankDash web app template preview 6
  • BankDash web app template preview 7

What you can build with BankDash

  • Build a digital banking customer portal
  • Prototype a personal-finance dashboard
  • Add account and investment visibility to a fintech product

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Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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