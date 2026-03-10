Web App Template
Finance Expert — Personal Banking Dashboard
A personal finance and banking dashboard showing total balance across currencies, payment cards, investment performance, cashback partners and nearby ATMs. Additional pages cover pending payments, transaction history, expenditure analytics charts, add-on services, sign-in and appearance settings.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Finance Expert — Personal Banking Dashboard template is for
Banks, investment products, and fintech teams giving customers a unified view of money, cards, and services.
What’s included
- Multi-currency balance and payment-card overview
- Investment performance, cashback partners, and nearby ATMs
- Payments, transactions, expenditure analytics, and add-on services
Explore the Finance Expert — Personal Banking Dashboard design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Finance Expert — Personal Banking Dashboard
- Build a personal banking customer portal
- Prototype a wealth and spending dashboard
- Present financial services and account activity in one workspace
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template