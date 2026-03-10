Free to start. Make every detail your own.

A personal finance and banking dashboard showing total balance across currencies, payment cards, investment performance, cashback partners and nearby ATMs. Additional pages cover pending payments, transaction history, expenditure analytics charts, add-on services, sign-in and appearance settings.

Banks, investment products, and fintech teams giving customers a unified view of money, cards, and services.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

Present financial services and account activity in one workspace

Motiv is a fleet management dashboard for a vehicle rental and resale operation, tracking energy, range, brake fluid…

DigitX Sales Forecast is a B2B sales forecasting workspace for an automotive parts and fleet-services business, with…

Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.