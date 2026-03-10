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Finance Expert — Personal Banking Dashboard

A personal finance and banking dashboard showing total balance across currencies, payment cards, investment performance, cashback partners and nearby ATMs. Additional pages cover pending payments, transaction history, expenditure analytics charts, add-on services, sign-in and appearance settings.

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Finance Expert — Personal Banking Dashboard web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Finance Expert — Personal Banking Dashboard template is for

Banks, investment products, and fintech teams giving customers a unified view of money, cards, and services.

What’s included

  • Multi-currency balance and payment-card overview
  • Investment performance, cashback partners, and nearby ATMs
  • Payments, transactions, expenditure analytics, and add-on services

Explore the Finance Expert — Personal Banking Dashboard design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Finance Expert — Personal Banking Dashboard web app template preview 2
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What you can build with Finance Expert — Personal Banking Dashboard

  • Build a personal banking customer portal
  • Prototype a wealth and spending dashboard
  • Present financial services and account activity in one workspace

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Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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