Website starters
Website templates
Choose a complete website with its visual direction and content structure already in place. Preview every design, then customize the pages, copy, styles, and components for your own brand in Draftbit.
70 templates
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8-Bit Quest
A retro, pixel-art styled personal developer portfolio and blog with a gamified "Player One" theme covering…portfolioblogdeveloper
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Academic Portfolio
A scholarly personal site template with sections for publications, talks, teaching, a CV, and a blog, aimed at…academicportfolioblog
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Aeon Space Agency
A marketing/informational site template for a space agency, featuring missions, departures, technology, science,…spacecorporatemarketing
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Alba
A designer portfolio template with project case studies, resume, and about pages for showcasing creative workportfoliopersonal-sitedesigner
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Apex Services
A professional services marketing site with a sidebar layout, dedicated service pages, blog, and projects showcasemarketingbusinessservices
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Astro Sienna
A clean personal blog template ("Astro Sienna") with posts, tags, an about page, and a project showcase sectionblogpersonalportfolio
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Astro Stardrive
A polished, documentation-and-marketing SaaS/product template with docs, integrations, pricing, FAQ, blog, and…saasdocumentationmarketing-site
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Atelier Ko
A furniture e-commerce catalog and storefront template with product pages, catalog browsing, and a carte-commercestorefrontfurniture
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Bento Blog
A minimalist blog template using a bento-grid layout for posts, tags, and pagination, with a built-in post editor pageblogminimalbento-grid
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Blog
Feature-rich publishing site with Markdown and MDX posts, galleries, full-text search, archives, tags, RSS,…blogpublishingmdx
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C00d Directory
A categorized web directory/listing site that organizes and ranks link/tool submissions by category with searchdirectory-listinglistingssearch
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CapsuleX
A minimal personal blog theme with capsule-shaped floating navigation, automatic dark/light mode, fast page…blogminimalpersonal
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Casper
A classic multi-author blog and publication template with author and tag archive pages, modeled on the popular Ghost…blogpublicationmulti-author
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Chirping
A feature-rich personal blog template with pagination, tags, categories, archives, and a privacy pageblogpersonalcategories
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Cloudflare-Style SaaS Site
A multi-page marketing template for a tech/SaaS product (performance, content, growth features), with pricing,…saasmarketing-sitebusiness
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Compass
A documentation and knowledge base template with nested category/parent routing and full-text search via Pagefinddocumentationknowledge-basedocs
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Decap CMS Portfolio
A personal portfolio and blog template with project showcases, integrated with Decap CMS for content editingportfolioblogcms
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Elementary
A school website template for an elementary school, with pages for teachers, blog/news, and contact informationeducationschoolk-12
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Entropic
A retro text-mode technical zine covering security topics, organized into volumes and a CVE database listingzinetechsecurity
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Form & Function Architects
A business site template for an architecture/interior-design studio, featuring a portfolio of projects, an about…architectureinterior-designportfolio
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Fyrre
An online magazine template with categorized blog articles, author profiles, and a podcast sectionmagazineblogeditorial
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Haze
A designer/developer portfolio template featuring project case studies, a blog with tags, and full-text searchportfolioblogcase-studies
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John Doe Portfolio
A personal portfolio template for a product designer/frontend engineer, showcasing work case studies, an about page,…portfoliopersonal-siteminimal
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Keel
A structural, minimalist portfolio/blog theme ("Structural minimalism for careful digital work") combining a works…portfolioblogminimal
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Kepler
"The versatile Astro theme" — a general-purpose starter combining blog, portfolio/work, and landing-page…blogportfoliostarter-theme
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Landing Page
Product landing site with a hero, feature and how-it-works sections, pricing, testimonials, FAQ, sign-up and login…landing-pagemarketingsaas
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Lipi
A minimalist personal blog and writing platform template with archive, tags, and paginated postsblogwritingminimal
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LogFlow
A compact Astro theme for writing and publishing, with a blog organized by collections, years, tags, and a…blogwritingpersonal
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Lonetrail
A personal blog template with post series, tags, categories, and an archive for long-form writingblogpersonal-siteseries
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Lotus Docs
A documentation site starter built on the Astro Theme Lotus package, with sidebar navigation, guides, and local searchdocumentationdocs-themestarter
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Manduca
A link-in-bio style single-page profile with simple markdown content pages (fish, cakes, meat) for a personal hublink-in-bioprofileminimal
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Medicsare
A healthcare/medical practice marketing site featuring doctor profiles, services, and pricing pageshealthcaremarketingmedical
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Misthaven
A calm, minimalist Astro blog theme with light/dark themes, post search, tags, comments (Artalk), and i18n supportblogpersonal-siteminimal
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Monograph
A full-featured blog/publication theme with categories, authors, search, and sitemap/RSS supportblogpublicationcategories
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Music
Music discovery interface with playlists, track tables, play and like controls, playlist detail pages, responsive…musicplaylistsmedia
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MyScholar
An academic personal site for researchers featuring publications, people/collaborators, projects, and a blogacademicportfoliopublications
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Navfolio
A developer portfolio combined with a notebook-style blog featuring series, archives, tags, and categoriesportfoliodeveloperblog
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Ombra
A fine-dining restaurant template showcasing a chef's tasting menu on a single elegant landing pagerestaurantfoodfine-dining
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Palette
A minimal Astro theme for personal sites and blogs, with content collections, tag pages, RSS, and Pagefind searchblogpersonal-siteminimal
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Patrika
"A field notebook, kept in the open" — a slow, personal-writing theme organizing content into essays, notes, and a…blogpersonaljournal
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Personal Portfolio
Responsive personal portfolio with hero, about, education, experience, projects, contact links, and light and dark…portfoliopersonalresume
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Photo Folio
A photographer's portfolio template with image galleries, calendar, and a blog split into photography/tech categoriesportfoliophotographygallery
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Portfolio Theme
A minimal single-page developer portfolio template with just a homepage plus terms and privacy pagesportfoliodeveloperminimal
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PowerAI
An AI SaaS marketing site template with pricing, features, integrations, case studies, careers, changelog, blog,…saasaimarketing
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ProCleaning
A business website template for a professional home and office cleaning service, with team, service, and blog pagesbusinessservicelocal-business
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Projects Portfolio
A minimal developer portfolio template (sample persona "Alex Morgan") with a homepage and dedicated projects pageportfoliodeveloperprojects
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Public Portfolio
A personal portfolio template with a project showcase, detail pages for individual projects, and a blogportfolioblogprojects
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Pulsar Lite
A lightweight technical blog template designed for an engineering team to publish articlesblogtechnicalengineering
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Quietpages
A minimalist multi-author writing and essay blog template with authors, categories, and tag pagesblogmulti-authoressay
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Recruit
A recruitment-agency marketing site ("talent meets opportunity") with a job board (categorized/tagged listings) and…recruitingjobshr
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Refined X
A sophisticated personal writing/blog platform organizing content into date-scoped articles, topical series, Q&A…blogwritingpersonal
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Resume Minimal
A single-page minimalist online resume/CV templateresumecvminimal
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RicoUI Starter
A design-system-led Astro starter with a documented visual system, blog, changelog, pricing, and auth screens for…saasdesign-systemstarter
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Scholars
Customizable Astro theme for academic and research portfolios, with pages for research, teaching, projects, and postsacademicportfolioresearch
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Self Esteem
An editorial magazine and blog template with a studio/work portfolio section and tag-based article browsingmagazineblogeditorial
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Sidey
A minimalist personal writing and blog template focused on long-form "writings" contentblogwritingminimal
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Sify
A feature-rich personal blog with series, archive, projects, tags, search, and a links pageblogpersonal-siteportfolio
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Simple Blog
Minimal content-first blog with Markdown and MDX posts, search, tags, archives, RSS, generated social images, and…blogminimalmdx
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SR Studio
A movie directory site listing films by category with individual movie detail pages and contact/about pagesmovie-directoryentertainmentcatalog
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Starfolio
A developer portfolio template with an integrated blog, resume/skills data, and MDX support for showcasing work and…portfoliodeveloperblog
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Starlight Black
A dark-themed documentation site built on Astro Starlight, using Markdown/MDX content collections for structured docsdocumentationstarlightdocs-theme
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Terminal Blog
Retro terminal-themed blog with articles, tags, RSS, about and error pages, sound effects, theme controls, and an…blogterminalretro
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The Alpine Loaf
A local-business template for an artisan bakery, driven by a single config file covering identity, business hours,…local-businessbakeryrestaurant
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Tone
A minimal personal blog with a searchable posts listing, RSS feed, and about pageblogpersonal-siteminimal
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Travellian
A single-page travel agency landing page template showcasing destinations and travel offerslanding-pagetravelagency
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TUI Portfolio
Terminal UI developer portfolioportfolioterminal-uiretro
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Viva Medical
A healthcare-at-home service site with pages for services, careers, professional care, specialized support, and 24/7…healthcaremedicalbusiness-site
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Zahit
A personal blog template with an archive, tag browsing, and RSS feed for long-form postsblogpersonal-sitearchive
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Zeepay
A fintech payments marketing site with pricing, sign-up, login, blog, and a video library for product educationfintechsaasmarketing
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Zenix
A SaaS marketing site with pricing, changelog, authentication pages, blog, and built-in site searchsaasmarketingpricing
No templates found
Try a broader search to see more starting points.
Choose a website template by purpose, not just style
Start with the content structure closest to your goal, whether that is a portfolio, a publication, a product site, a documentation hub, a directory, or a local business website. A close structural match makes the first version faster to personalize.
Website Templates FAQ
- What can I build with these website templates?
- The catalog has starting points for blogs, portfolios, SaaS marketing sites, documentation, directories, publications, professional services, restaurants, healthcare, education, and other kinds of websites.
- Can I customize the website templates?
- Yes. You can change the pages, the content structure, the visual style, the components, and the code until the site fits your brand and the way you publish.
- Can I change the pages and visual design?
- Yes. Replace the sample content, restyle the interface, add or remove pages, and edit any component. Nothing in a template is locked.