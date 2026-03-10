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Website starters

Website templates

Choose a complete website with its visual direction and content structure already in place. Preview every design, then customize the pages, copy, styles, and components for your own brand in Draftbit.

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70 templates

Choose a website template by purpose, not just style

Start with the content structure closest to your goal, whether that is a portfolio, a publication, a product site, a documentation hub, a directory, or a local business website. A close structural match makes the first version faster to personalize.

Website Templates FAQ

What can I build with these website templates?
The catalog has starting points for blogs, portfolios, SaaS marketing sites, documentation, directories, publications, professional services, restaurants, healthcare, education, and other kinds of websites.
Can I customize the website templates?
Yes. You can change the pages, the content structure, the visual style, the components, and the code until the site fits your brand and the way you publish.
Can I change the pages and visual design?
Yes. Replace the sample content, restyle the interface, add or remove pages, and edit any component. Nothing in a template is locked.