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Website Template

Lumio

A personal finance app landing site putting accounts, cards and shared budgets on one screen, with a features page, app screenshot gallery, about page, download page and blog.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Lumio website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the Lumio template is for

Personal-finance app teams presenting shared budgets, accounts, and cards.

What’s included

  • Features page and app-screenshot gallery
  • About and app-download pages
  • Blog accompanying the finance-product landing site

Explore the Lumio design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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  • Lumio website template preview 10

What you can build with Lumio

  • Launch a website for a personal-finance app
  • Show account and budgeting screens to prospective users
  • Publish a finance-product blog with download links

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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