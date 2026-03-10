Website Template
Lumio
A personal finance app landing site putting accounts, cards and shared budgets on one screen, with a features page, app screenshot gallery, about page, download page and blog.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the Lumio template is for
Personal-finance app teams presenting shared budgets, accounts, and cards.
What’s included
- Features page and app-screenshot gallery
- About and app-download pages
- Blog accompanying the finance-product landing site
Explore the Lumio design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Lumio
- Launch a website for a personal-finance app
- Show account and budgeting screens to prospective users
- Publish a finance-product blog with download links
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template