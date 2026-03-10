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Appolly

A landing site and blog for a private, offline-first money app, with features, app screenshots, download, about, contact and a multi-post blog on budgeting and product updates.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Appolly website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the Appolly template is for

Personal-finance product teams pairing an app landing site with a budgeting and product-update blog.

What’s included

  • Feature and screenshot pages introducing a money app
  • Multi-post blog for budgeting articles and product updates
  • Download, about, and contact pages

Explore the Appolly design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with Appolly

  • Launch a marketing site for a money-management app
  • Publish budgeting articles alongside a finance product
  • Build a product-update blog with app-download links

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Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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