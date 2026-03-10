Website Template
Appolly
A landing site and blog for a private, offline-first money app, with features, app screenshots, download, about, contact and a multi-post blog on budgeting and product updates.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the Appolly template is for
Personal-finance product teams pairing an app landing site with a budgeting and product-update blog.
What’s included
- Feature and screenshot pages introducing a money app
- Multi-post blog for budgeting articles and product updates
- Download, about, and contact pages
Explore the Appolly design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Appolly
- Launch a marketing site for a money-management app
- Publish budgeting articles alongside a finance product
- Build a product-update blog with app-download links
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template