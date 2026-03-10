Free to start. Make every detail your own.

A multi-page marketing template for a tech/SaaS product (performance, content, growth features), with pricing, services, blog, and i18n-ready copy via a translation helper.

Pricing, services, and blog sections for acquisition and education

Technology and SaaS teams that need a substantial product-marketing site with content and internationalization foundations.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

Product landing site with a hero, feature and how-it-works sections, pricing, testimonials, FAQ, sign-up and login…

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.