Website Template
Cloudflare-Style SaaS Site
A multi-page marketing template for a tech/SaaS product (performance, content, growth features), with pricing, services, blog, and i18n-ready copy via a translation helper.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Cloudflare-Style SaaS Site template is for
Technology and SaaS teams that need a substantial product-marketing site with content and internationalization foundations.
What’s included
- Product pages organized around performance, content, and growth features
- Pricing, services, and blog sections for acquisition and education
- Internationalization-ready copy through a translation helper
Explore the Cloudflare-Style SaaS Site design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Cloudflare-Style SaaS Site
- Launch a multi-page website for a SaaS product
- Create feature and service pages for organic acquisition
- Prepare a technology marketing site for multilingual content
More Website TemplatesBrowse all websites
-
Astro Stardrive
A polished, documentation-and-marketing SaaS/product template with docs, integrations, pricing, FAQ, blog, and…
-
PowerAI
An AI SaaS marketing site template with pricing, features, integrations, case studies, careers, changelog, blog,…
-
Landing Page
Product landing site with a hero, feature and how-it-works sections, pricing, testimonials, FAQ, sign-up and login…
Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template