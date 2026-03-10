Website Template
Astro Stardrive
A polished, documentation-and-marketing SaaS/product template with docs, integrations, pricing, FAQ, blog, and multi-language support (English, German, French, Spanish).
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the Astro Stardrive template is for
SaaS teams and developer-tool companies building a product site that combines marketing, documentation, and support content.
What’s included
- Product marketing pages with integrations, pricing, and FAQ content
- Documentation and blog sections in the same site structure
- Multilingual content support for English, German, French, and Spanish
Explore the Astro Stardrive design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Astro Stardrive
- Launch a documentation-led SaaS website
- Combine product marketing and technical guides under one domain
- Create a multilingual product site for an international audience
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template