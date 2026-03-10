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Astro Stardrive

A polished, documentation-and-marketing SaaS/product template with docs, integrations, pricing, FAQ, blog, and multi-language support (English, German, French, Spanish).

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Astro Stardrive website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the Astro Stardrive template is for

SaaS teams and developer-tool companies building a product site that combines marketing, documentation, and support content.

What’s included

  • Product marketing pages with integrations, pricing, and FAQ content
  • Documentation and blog sections in the same site structure
  • Multilingual content support for English, German, French, and Spanish

Explore the Astro Stardrive design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Astro Stardrive website template preview 2
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  • Astro Stardrive website template preview 10

What you can build with Astro Stardrive

  • Launch a documentation-led SaaS website
  • Combine product marketing and technical guides under one domain
  • Create a multilingual product site for an international audience

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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