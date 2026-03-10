Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Documentation and blog sections in the same site structure

SaaS teams and developer-tool companies building a product site that combines marketing, documentation, and support content.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

Combine product marketing and technical guides under one domain

A fintech payments marketing site with pricing, sign-up, login, blog, and a video library for product education

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.