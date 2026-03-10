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Website Template

Zeepay

A fintech payments marketing site with pricing, sign-up, login, blog, and a video library for product education.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Zeepay website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the Zeepay template is for

Fintech and payments teams building a marketing and education site around a digital financial product.

What’s included

  • Payments-focused product and pricing pages
  • Sign-up and login entry points for product conversion
  • Blog and video library for education and acquisition

Explore the Zeepay design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Zeepay website template preview 2
  • Zeepay website template preview 3
  • Zeepay website template preview 4
  • Zeepay website template preview 5
  • Zeepay website template preview 6
  • Zeepay website template preview 7

What you can build with Zeepay

  • Launch a fintech or payments marketing website
  • Explain pricing and convert visitors into product users
  • Publish financial education through articles and video

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template