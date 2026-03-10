Free to start. Make every detail your own.

A fintech payments marketing site with pricing, sign-up, login, blog, and a video library for product education.

Blog and video library for education and acquisition

Fintech and payments teams building a marketing and education site around a digital financial product.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

Publish financial education through articles and video

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.