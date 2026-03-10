Website Template
Zeepay
A fintech payments marketing site with pricing, sign-up, login, blog, and a video library for product education.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the Zeepay template is for
Fintech and payments teams building a marketing and education site around a digital financial product.
What’s included
- Payments-focused product and pricing pages
- Sign-up and login entry points for product conversion
- Blog and video library for education and acquisition
Explore the Zeepay design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Zeepay
- Launch a fintech or payments marketing website
- Explain pricing and convert visitors into product users
- Publish financial education through articles and video
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template