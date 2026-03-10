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Website Template

Landing Page

Product landing site with a hero, feature and how-it-works sections, pricing, testimonials, FAQ, sign-up and login forms, and legal pages.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Landing Page website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

3 visual previews

Who the Landing Page template is for

Startup founders and product teams building a complete marketing funnel for a software or digital service.

What’s included

  • Hero, feature, and how-it-works sections for product explanation
  • Pricing, testimonials, and FAQ content for evaluation
  • Sign-up, login, and legal pages for a complete launch foundation

Explore the Landing Page design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Landing Page website template preview 2
  • Landing Page website template preview 3

What you can build with Landing Page

  • Launch a SaaS or digital-product marketing site
  • Test positioning and pricing for a new product
  • Create an acquisition funnel with authentication entry points

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template