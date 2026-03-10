Website Template
Landing Page
Product landing site with a hero, feature and how-it-works sections, pricing, testimonials, FAQ, sign-up and login forms, and legal pages.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
3 visual previews
Who the Landing Page template is for
Startup founders and product teams building a complete marketing funnel for a software or digital service.
What’s included
- Hero, feature, and how-it-works sections for product explanation
- Pricing, testimonials, and FAQ content for evaluation
- Sign-up, login, and legal pages for a complete launch foundation
Explore the Landing Page design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Landing Page
- Launch a SaaS or digital-product marketing site
- Test positioning and pricing for a new product
- Create an acquisition funnel with authentication entry points
More Website TemplatesBrowse all websites
-
PowerAI
An AI SaaS marketing site template with pricing, features, integrations, case studies, careers, changelog, blog,…
-
Zenix
A SaaS marketing site with pricing, changelog, authentication pages, blog, and built-in site search
-
Cloudflare-Style SaaS Site
A multi-page marketing template for a tech/SaaS product (performance, content, growth features), with pricing,…
Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template