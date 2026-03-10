Website Template
Reachly
A marketing site for a social analytics platform measuring reach, scheduling posts and tracking hashtag performance, with features, pricing, about and contact pages.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Reachly template is for
Social-media software teams presenting analytics, scheduling, and hashtag tools.
What’s included
- Feature page presenting social reach and post-scheduling tools
- Pricing page for a social analytics platform
- About and contact pages
Explore the Reachly design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Reachly
- Launch a marketing site for social analytics software
- Present scheduling features and subscription pricing
- Build a product-information site for a marketing tool
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template