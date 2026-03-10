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Reachly

A marketing site for a social analytics platform measuring reach, scheduling posts and tracking hashtag performance, with features, pricing, about and contact pages.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Reachly website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Reachly template is for

Social-media software teams presenting analytics, scheduling, and hashtag tools.

What’s included

  • Feature page presenting social reach and post-scheduling tools
  • Pricing page for a social analytics platform
  • About and contact pages

Explore the Reachly design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Reachly website template preview 2
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What you can build with Reachly

  • Launch a marketing site for social analytics software
  • Present scheduling features and subscription pricing
  • Build a product-information site for a marketing tool

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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