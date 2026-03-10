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Fyntra

A marketing site for a personal finance app that unifies accounts, cards and subscriptions with budgets, forecasts and alerts, including features, pricing, about and contact pages.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Fyntra website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Fyntra template is for

Finance product teams marketing an app for accounts, budgets, and spending forecasts.

What’s included

  • Feature page presenting accounts, cards, and subscriptions
  • Pricing tiers for a personal-finance product
  • About and contact pages supporting the product story

Explore the Fyntra design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Fyntra website template preview 2
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  • Fyntra website template preview 9

What you can build with Fyntra

  • Launch a marketing site for a budgeting app
  • Present finance-product features and pricing
  • Create a product website for a money-management brand

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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