Website Template
Fyntra
A marketing site for a personal finance app that unifies accounts, cards and subscriptions with budgets, forecasts and alerts, including features, pricing, about and contact pages.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Fyntra template is for
Finance product teams marketing an app for accounts, budgets, and spending forecasts.
What’s included
- Feature page presenting accounts, cards, and subscriptions
- Pricing tiers for a personal-finance product
- About and contact pages supporting the product story
Explore the Fyntra design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Fyntra
- Launch a marketing site for a budgeting app
- Present finance-product features and pricing
- Create a product website for a money-management brand
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template