Website Template
Kryvo
A landing site for a non-custodial crypto wallet and exchange, highlighting true-cost pricing and self-custody, with features, pricing, customer stories and support pages.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Kryvo template is for
Wallet and exchange teams explaining their product, pricing, and self-custody approach.
What’s included
- Feature pages introducing a crypto wallet and exchange
- Pricing page explaining product costs
- Customer stories and support pages
Explore the Kryvo design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Kryvo
- Build a marketing site for a crypto wallet
- Present an exchange product and its pricing
- Publish customer stories alongside product support information
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template