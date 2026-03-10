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Kryvo

A landing site for a non-custodial crypto wallet and exchange, highlighting true-cost pricing and self-custody, with features, pricing, customer stories and support pages.

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Template preview Website
Kryvo website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Kryvo template is for

Wallet and exchange teams explaining their product, pricing, and self-custody approach.

What’s included

  • Feature pages introducing a crypto wallet and exchange
  • Pricing page explaining product costs
  • Customer stories and support pages

Explore the Kryvo design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Kryvo website template preview 2
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  • Kryvo website template preview 9

What you can build with Kryvo

  • Build a marketing site for a crypto wallet
  • Present an exchange product and its pricing
  • Publish customer stories alongside product support information

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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