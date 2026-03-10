Website Template
Payloom
A marketing site for a smart-spending and bill-payment money app, with features, pricing tiers, FAQs and contact pages.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Payloom template is for
Payments and personal-finance teams presenting a spending and bill-payment app.
What’s included
- Feature page introducing spending and bill-payment tools
- Pricing tiers and frequently asked questions
- Contact page for product inquiries
Explore the Payloom design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Payloom
- Launch a website for a bill-payment app
- Present a finance product's subscription tiers
- Answer product questions before customers download an app
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template