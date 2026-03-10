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Website Template

Payloom

A marketing site for a smart-spending and bill-payment money app, with features, pricing tiers, FAQs and contact pages.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Payloom website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Payloom template is for

Payments and personal-finance teams presenting a spending and bill-payment app.

What’s included

  • Feature page introducing spending and bill-payment tools
  • Pricing tiers and frequently asked questions
  • Contact page for product inquiries

Explore the Payloom design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Payloom website template preview 2
  • Payloom website template preview 3
  • Payloom website template preview 4
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  • Payloom website template preview 7
  • Payloom website template preview 8
  • Payloom website template preview 9

What you can build with Payloom

  • Launch a website for a bill-payment app
  • Present a finance product's subscription tiers
  • Answer product questions before customers download an app

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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