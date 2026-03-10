Free to start. Make every detail your own.

A marketing site for a smart-spending and bill-payment money app, with features, pricing tiers, FAQs and contact pages.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

A landing site for a non-custodial crypto wallet and exchange, highlighting true-cost pricing and self-custody, with…

A marketing site for a personal finance app that unifies accounts, cards and subscriptions with budgets, forecasts…

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.