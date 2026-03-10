Website Template
App Landing
A clean, single-page mobile app landing template with an app-store style hero, feature grid, pricing tiers, FAQ and download call-to-action, plus markdown-driven privacy policy and terms pages.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the App Landing template is for
App founders and small product teams needing a compact download-focused website.
What’s included
- App-store-style hero and feature grid
- Pricing tiers, FAQ, and download call to action
- Markdown-driven privacy policy and terms pages
Explore the App Landing design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with App Landing
- Launch a single-page marketing website for an app
- Present an app's features and pricing
- Create an app-download destination with supporting legal pages
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template