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App Landing

A clean, single-page mobile app landing template with an app-store style hero, feature grid, pricing tiers, FAQ and download call-to-action, plus markdown-driven privacy policy and terms pages.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
App Landing website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the App Landing template is for

App founders and small product teams needing a compact download-focused website.

What’s included

  • App-store-style hero and feature grid
  • Pricing tiers, FAQ, and download call to action
  • Markdown-driven privacy policy and terms pages

Explore the App Landing design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • App Landing website template preview 2
  • App Landing website template preview 3
  • App Landing website template preview 4
  • App Landing website template preview 5
  • App Landing website template preview 6
  • App Landing website template preview 7

What you can build with App Landing

  • Launch a single-page marketing website for an app
  • Present an app's features and pricing
  • Create an app-download destination with supporting legal pages

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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