Website Template
CareTap
A healthcare booking app landing site for finding and booking doctors nearby, with a browsable doctor directory and individual doctor profiles, feature breakdown, FAQ and app download page.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the CareTap template is for
Healthcare product teams promoting a doctor-discovery and appointment-booking app.
What’s included
- Browsable doctor directory
- Individual doctor-profile pages
- Feature breakdown, FAQ, and app-download page
Explore the CareTap design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with CareTap
- Launch a marketing website for a healthcare-booking app
- Prototype a doctor directory and profile experience
- Explain appointment-product features before app download
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template