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CareTap

A healthcare booking app landing site for finding and booking doctors nearby, with a browsable doctor directory and individual doctor profiles, feature breakdown, FAQ and app download page.

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Template preview Website
CareTap website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the CareTap template is for

Healthcare product teams promoting a doctor-discovery and appointment-booking app.

What’s included

  • Browsable doctor directory
  • Individual doctor-profile pages
  • Feature breakdown, FAQ, and app-download page

Explore the CareTap design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • CareTap website template preview 2
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  • CareTap website template preview 10

What you can build with CareTap

  • Launch a marketing website for a healthcare-booking app
  • Prototype a doctor directory and profile experience
  • Explain appointment-product features before app download

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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