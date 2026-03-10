Website Template
Orbiq
An app showcase site for a shop-floor dashboard in your pocket, with a screenshot showcase, feature breakdown, testimonials, FAQ, contact page and a news section with article pages.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the Orbiq template is for
Industrial software teams promoting a mobile dashboard for shop-floor work.
What’s included
- Screenshot showcase and feature breakdown
- Testimonials, FAQ, and contact pages
- News section with individual article pages
Explore the Orbiq design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Orbiq
- Launch a marketing site for an industrial dashboard app
- Show mobile product screens to prospective operations teams
- Publish product news alongside an app showcase
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template