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Orbiq

An app showcase site for a shop-floor dashboard in your pocket, with a screenshot showcase, feature breakdown, testimonials, FAQ, contact page and a news section with article pages.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Orbiq website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the Orbiq template is for

Industrial software teams promoting a mobile dashboard for shop-floor work.

What’s included

  • Screenshot showcase and feature breakdown
  • Testimonials, FAQ, and contact pages
  • News section with individual article pages

Explore the Orbiq design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with Orbiq

  • Launch a marketing site for an industrial dashboard app
  • Show mobile product screens to prospective operations teams
  • Publish product news alongside an app showcase

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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