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Website Template

Nuvo Bank

A digital banking landing site built around taking control of your financial future, with product and feature pages, pricing plans, a company page and a support centre.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Nuvo Bank website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Nuvo Bank template is for

Digital-banking teams presenting their products, pricing, and company information.

What’s included

  • Banking product and feature pages
  • Pricing plans and company page
  • Support center alongside the banking landing page

Explore the Nuvo Bank design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Nuvo Bank website template preview 2
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  • Nuvo Bank website template preview 9

What you can build with Nuvo Bank

  • Launch a digital-banking marketing website
  • Explain banking-product features and pricing
  • Build a company and support website for a finance brand

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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