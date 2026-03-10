Website Template
Nuvo Bank
A digital banking landing site built around taking control of your financial future, with product and feature pages, pricing plans, a company page and a support centre.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Nuvo Bank template is for
Digital-banking teams presenting their products, pricing, and company information.
What’s included
- Banking product and feature pages
- Pricing plans and company page
- Support center alongside the banking landing page
Explore the Nuvo Bank design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Nuvo Bank
- Launch a digital-banking marketing website
- Explain banking-product features and pricing
- Build a company and support website for a finance brand
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template