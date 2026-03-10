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Talentfold

A recruiting and hiring SaaS landing site with feature tour, pricing plans, an about page, contact form and a multi-post hiring blog.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Talentfold website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the Talentfold template is for

Recruiting-software teams combining product marketing with a hiring-focused blog.

What’s included

  • Feature tour and pricing plans
  • About page and contact form
  • Multi-post blog about hiring

Explore the Talentfold design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Talentfold website template preview 2
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What you can build with Talentfold

  • Launch a marketing site for recruiting software
  • Publish hiring articles alongside product information
  • Present a recruitment product's features and subscription plans

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template