Website Template
Talentfold
A recruiting and hiring SaaS landing site with feature tour, pricing plans, an about page, contact form and a multi-post hiring blog.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the Talentfold template is for
Recruiting-software teams combining product marketing with a hiring-focused blog.
What’s included
- Feature tour and pricing plans
- About page and contact form
- Multi-post blog about hiring
Explore the Talentfold design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Talentfold
- Launch a marketing site for recruiting software
- Publish hiring articles alongside product information
- Present a recruitment product's features and subscription plans
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template