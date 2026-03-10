Open main menu
Theme

Website Template

Recruit

A recruitment-agency marketing site ("talent meets opportunity") with a job board (categorized/tagged listings) and a blog.

Use this template

Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Recruit website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Recruit template is for

Recruitment agencies, staffing firms, and talent platforms connecting candidates with open roles.

What’s included

  • Recruitment-focused marketing pages for employers and candidates
  • Job board with categorized and tagged listings
  • Blog for hiring advice, market insight, and company updates

Explore the Recruit design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Recruit website template preview 2
  • Recruit website template preview 3
  • Recruit website template preview 4
  • Recruit website template preview 5
  • Recruit website template preview 6

What you can build with Recruit

  • Launch a recruitment agency website
  • Publish and organize open job listings
  • Build a talent-focused content and acquisition site

More Website Templates

Browse all websites

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template