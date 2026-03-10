Website Template
Recruit
A recruitment-agency marketing site ("talent meets opportunity") with a job board (categorized/tagged listings) and a blog.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Recruit template is for
Recruitment agencies, staffing firms, and talent platforms connecting candidates with open roles.
What’s included
- Recruitment-focused marketing pages for employers and candidates
- Job board with categorized and tagged listings
- Blog for hiring advice, market insight, and company updates
Explore the Recruit design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Recruit
- Launch a recruitment agency website
- Publish and organize open job listings
- Build a talent-focused content and acquisition site
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template