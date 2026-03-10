Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Minimal content-first blog with Markdown and MDX posts, search, tags, archives, RSS, generated social images, and light and dark themes.

Writers and content teams that want a minimal publication without giving up search, feeds, or social-sharing support.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

A minimal personal blog with a searchable posts listing, RSS feed, and about page

A minimal Astro theme for personal sites and blogs, with content collections, tag pages, RSS, and Pagefind search

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.