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Simple Blog

Minimal content-first blog with Markdown and MDX posts, search, tags, archives, RSS, generated social images, and light and dark themes.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Simple Blog website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

3 visual previews

Who the Simple Blog template is for

Writers and content teams that want a minimal publication without giving up search, feeds, or social-sharing support.

What’s included

  • Markdown and MDX publishing in a content-first layout
  • Search, tags, archives, and RSS for content discovery
  • Generated social images with light and dark themes

Explore the Simple Blog design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Simple Blog website template preview 2
  • Simple Blog website template preview 3

What you can build with Simple Blog

  • Launch a modern personal or company blog
  • Publish a searchable Markdown content archive
  • Create a lightweight editorial site with feed and social support

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template