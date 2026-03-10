Website Template
Simple Blog
Minimal content-first blog with Markdown and MDX posts, search, tags, archives, RSS, generated social images, and light and dark themes.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
3 visual previews
Who the Simple Blog template is for
Writers and content teams that want a minimal publication without giving up search, feeds, or social-sharing support.
What’s included
- Markdown and MDX publishing in a content-first layout
- Search, tags, archives, and RSS for content discovery
- Generated social images with light and dark themes
Explore the Simple Blog design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Simple Blog
- Launch a modern personal or company blog
- Publish a searchable Markdown content archive
- Create a lightweight editorial site with feed and social support
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template