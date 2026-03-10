Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Search, sitemap, and RSS support for discovery and distribution

Editorial teams and independent publishers building a structured publication with multiple contributors and topics.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

Migrate an editorial site that needs search and feed support

A minimal Astro theme for personal sites and blogs, with content collections, tag pages, RSS, and Pagefind search

A classic multi-author blog and publication template with author and tag archive pages, modeled on the popular Ghost…

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.