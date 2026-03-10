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Website Template

Monograph

A full-featured blog/publication theme with categories, authors, search, and sitemap/RSS support.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Monograph website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the Monograph template is for

Editorial teams and independent publishers building a structured publication with multiple contributors and topics.

What’s included

  • Category archives for organizing publication topics
  • Author pages for a multi-contributor editorial team
  • Search, sitemap, and RSS support for discovery and distribution

Explore the Monograph design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with Monograph

  • Launch a company or community publication
  • Build a multi-author blog with topic archives
  • Migrate an editorial site that needs search and feed support

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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