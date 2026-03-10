Website Template
Monograph
A full-featured blog/publication theme with categories, authors, search, and sitemap/RSS support.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the Monograph template is for
Editorial teams and independent publishers building a structured publication with multiple contributors and topics.
What’s included
- Category archives for organizing publication topics
- Author pages for a multi-contributor editorial team
- Search, sitemap, and RSS support for discovery and distribution
Explore the Monograph design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Monograph
- Launch a company or community publication
- Build a multi-author blog with topic archives
- Migrate an editorial site that needs search and feed support
More Website TemplatesBrowse all websites
-
Casper
A classic multi-author blog and publication template with author and tag archive pages, modeled on the popular Ghost…
-
Palette
A minimal Astro theme for personal sites and blogs, with content collections, tag pages, RSS, and Pagefind search
-
Simple Blog
Minimal content-first blog with Markdown and MDX posts, search, tags, archives, RSS, generated social images, and…
Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template