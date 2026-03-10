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Website Template

Casper

A classic multi-author blog and publication template with author and tag archive pages, modeled on the popular Ghost "Casper" theme.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Casper website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Casper template is for

Editorial teams and multi-author publications that want a familiar, content-first magazine and blog structure.

What’s included

  • Classic publication layout inspired by the Ghost Casper theme
  • Dedicated author archives for multi-writer teams
  • Tag archives and RSS support for topic discovery and subscriptions

Explore the Casper design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with Casper

  • Launch a multi-author company publication
  • Create an online magazine with author and topic archives
  • Build a Ghost-inspired editorial site on Astro

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template