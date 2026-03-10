Website Template
Casper
A classic multi-author blog and publication template with author and tag archive pages, modeled on the popular Ghost "Casper" theme.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Casper template is for
Editorial teams and multi-author publications that want a familiar, content-first magazine and blog structure.
What’s included
- Classic publication layout inspired by the Ghost Casper theme
- Dedicated author archives for multi-writer teams
- Tag archives and RSS support for topic discovery and subscriptions
Explore the Casper design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Casper
- Launch a multi-author company publication
- Create an online magazine with author and topic archives
- Build a Ghost-inspired editorial site on Astro
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template