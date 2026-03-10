Free to start. Make every detail your own.

An online magazine template with categorized blog articles, author profiles, and a podcast section.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

Publish articles and podcast episodes under one brand

An editorial magazine and blog template with a studio/work portfolio section and tag-based article browsing

A classic multi-author blog and publication template with author and tag archive pages, modeled on the popular Ghost…

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.