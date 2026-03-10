Website Template
Fyrre
An online magazine template with categorized blog articles, author profiles, and a podcast section.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the Fyrre template is for
Editorial teams, culture publications, and independent media brands producing articles and audio programming.
What’s included
- Magazine-style layouts for categorized articles
- Author profiles for a multi-contributor publication
- Dedicated podcast section alongside written editorial content
Explore the Fyrre design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Fyrre
- Launch an online culture or news magazine
- Build a multi-author editorial publication
- Publish articles and podcast episodes under one brand
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template