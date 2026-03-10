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Fyrre

An online magazine template with categorized blog articles, author profiles, and a podcast section.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Fyrre website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the Fyrre template is for

Editorial teams, culture publications, and independent media brands producing articles and audio programming.

What’s included

  • Magazine-style layouts for categorized articles
  • Author profiles for a multi-contributor publication
  • Dedicated podcast section alongside written editorial content

Explore the Fyrre design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with Fyrre

  • Launch an online culture or news magazine
  • Build a multi-author editorial publication
  • Publish articles and podcast episodes under one brand

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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