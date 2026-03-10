Open main menu
Theme

Website Template

Blog

Feature-rich publishing site with Markdown and MDX posts, galleries, full-text search, archives, tags, RSS, generated social images, sharing, and light and dark themes.

Use this template

Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Blog website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

3 visual previews

Who the Blog template is for

Publishers, content teams, and serious independent writers who need rich discovery and distribution features.

What’s included

  • Markdown and MDX publishing with galleries and full-text search
  • Archives, tags, RSS, and sharing for content discovery
  • Generated social images plus light and dark themes

Explore the Blog design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Blog website template preview 2
  • Blog website template preview 3

What you can build with Blog

  • Launch a feature-rich company or personal publication
  • Migrate a growing Markdown content archive
  • Build an editorial site with search, feeds, and social distribution

More Website Templates

Browse all websites

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template