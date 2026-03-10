Website Template
Blog
Feature-rich publishing site with Markdown and MDX posts, galleries, full-text search, archives, tags, RSS, generated social images, sharing, and light and dark themes.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
3 visual previews
Who the Blog template is for
Publishers, content teams, and serious independent writers who need rich discovery and distribution features.
What’s included
- Markdown and MDX publishing with galleries and full-text search
- Archives, tags, RSS, and sharing for content discovery
- Generated social images plus light and dark themes
Explore the Blog design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Blog
- Launch a feature-rich company or personal publication
- Migrate a growing Markdown content archive
- Build an editorial site with search, feeds, and social distribution
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template