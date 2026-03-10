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Website Template

CapsuleX

A minimal personal blog theme with capsule-shaped floating navigation, automatic dark/light mode, fast page transitions, and tag-based post browsing.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
CapsuleX website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

5 visual previews

Who the CapsuleX template is for

Writers and creators seeking a minimal personal blog with playful navigation and polished reading transitions.

What’s included

  • Capsule-shaped floating navigation with a distinctive visual identity
  • Automatic light and dark mode support
  • Fast page transitions and tag-based article browsing

Explore the CapsuleX design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • CapsuleX website template preview 2
  • CapsuleX website template preview 3
  • CapsuleX website template preview 4
  • CapsuleX website template preview 5

What you can build with CapsuleX

  • Publish a personal writing archive
  • Create a lightweight blog with automatic theme support
  • Build a tagged content site with an expressive minimal design

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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