Website Template
CapsuleX
A minimal personal blog theme with capsule-shaped floating navigation, automatic dark/light mode, fast page transitions, and tag-based post browsing.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
5 visual previews
Who the CapsuleX template is for
Writers and creators seeking a minimal personal blog with playful navigation and polished reading transitions.
What’s included
- Capsule-shaped floating navigation with a distinctive visual identity
- Automatic light and dark mode support
- Fast page transitions and tag-based article browsing
Explore the CapsuleX design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with CapsuleX
- Publish a personal writing archive
- Create a lightweight blog with automatic theme support
- Build a tagged content site with an expressive minimal design
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template