Website Template
LogFlow
A compact Astro theme for writing and publishing, with a blog organized by collections, years, tags, and a friends/links page.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the LogFlow template is for
Developers and independent writers publishing notes, changelogs, or compact technical articles.
What’s included
- Blog organized by collections, years, and tags
- Friends and links page for community references
- Compact publishing theme with RSS support
Explore the LogFlow design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with LogFlow
- Publish a technical blog or developer notebook
- Maintain a public changelog and project journal
- Create a personal writing site with curated links
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template