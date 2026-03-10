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Website Template

LogFlow

A compact Astro theme for writing and publishing, with a blog organized by collections, years, tags, and a friends/links page.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
LogFlow website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the LogFlow template is for

Developers and independent writers publishing notes, changelogs, or compact technical articles.

What’s included

  • Blog organized by collections, years, and tags
  • Friends and links page for community references
  • Compact publishing theme with RSS support

Explore the LogFlow design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • LogFlow website template preview 2
  • LogFlow website template preview 3
  • LogFlow website template preview 4
  • LogFlow website template preview 5
  • LogFlow website template preview 6

What you can build with LogFlow

  • Publish a technical blog or developer notebook
  • Maintain a public changelog and project journal
  • Create a personal writing site with curated links

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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