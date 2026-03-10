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Astro Sienna

A clean personal blog template ("Astro Sienna") with posts, tags, an about page, and a project showcase section.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Astro Sienna website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Astro Sienna template is for

Writers, developers, and independent creators who want a clean personal blog with room for selected projects.

What’s included

  • Content-focused article pages with tag-based browsing
  • Personal about page for author context
  • Project showcase alongside the main writing archive

Explore the Astro Sienna design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with Astro Sienna

  • Start a personal or technical blog
  • Combine long-form writing with a small project portfolio
  • Publish tagged essays, notes, and development updates

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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