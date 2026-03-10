Website Template
Astro Sienna
A clean personal blog template ("Astro Sienna") with posts, tags, an about page, and a project showcase section.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Astro Sienna template is for
Writers, developers, and independent creators who want a clean personal blog with room for selected projects.
What’s included
- Content-focused article pages with tag-based browsing
- Personal about page for author context
- Project showcase alongside the main writing archive
Explore the Astro Sienna design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Astro Sienna
- Start a personal or technical blog
- Combine long-form writing with a small project portfolio
- Publish tagged essays, notes, and development updates
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template