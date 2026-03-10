Free to start. Make every detail your own.

A clean personal blog template ("Astro Sienna") with posts, tags, an about page, and a project showcase section.

Writers, developers, and independent creators who want a clean personal blog with room for selected projects.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

A compact Astro theme for writing and publishing, with a blog organized by collections, years, tags, and a…

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.