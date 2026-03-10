Website Template
Lipi
A minimalist personal blog and writing platform template with archive, tags, and paginated posts.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the Lipi template is for
Essayists, bloggers, and independent writers who want a quiet, minimal home for long-form work.
What’s included
- Content-first article design for comfortable reading
- Chronological archive for navigating older posts
- Tags and pagination for organizing a growing publication
Explore the Lipi design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Lipi
- Start a personal essay or writing blog
- Publish a long-running archive of posts
- Organize writing by topic without a complex magazine layout
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template