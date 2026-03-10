Open main menu
Theme

Website Template

Lipi

A minimalist personal blog and writing platform template with archive, tags, and paginated posts.

Use this template

Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Lipi website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the Lipi template is for

Essayists, bloggers, and independent writers who want a quiet, minimal home for long-form work.

What’s included

  • Content-first article design for comfortable reading
  • Chronological archive for navigating older posts
  • Tags and pagination for organizing a growing publication

Explore the Lipi design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Lipi website template preview 2
  • Lipi website template preview 3
  • Lipi website template preview 4
  • Lipi website template preview 5
  • Lipi website template preview 6
  • Lipi website template preview 7
  • Lipi website template preview 8
  • Lipi website template preview 9
  • Lipi website template preview 10

What you can build with Lipi

  • Start a personal essay or writing blog
  • Publish a long-running archive of posts
  • Organize writing by topic without a complex magazine layout

More Website Templates

Browse all websites

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template