Website Template
Chirping
A feature-rich personal blog template with pagination, tags, categories, archives, and a privacy page.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Chirping template is for
Independent writers and small editorial teams building a structured personal publication with a deep archive.
What’s included
- Paginated article archive for a growing body of work
- Tags and categories for multiple paths through the content
- Archive and privacy pages for a complete personal publication
Explore the Chirping design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Chirping
- Start a personal blog designed to grow over time
- Organize essays by both category and tag
- Publish a writing archive with clear pagination and navigation
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template