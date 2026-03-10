Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Tags and categories for multiple paths through the content

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

Organize essays by both category and tag

A minimalist multi-author writing and essay blog template with authors, categories, and tag pages

A compact Astro theme for writing and publishing, with a blog organized by collections, years, tags, and a…

A clean personal blog template ("Astro Sienna") with posts, tags, an about page, and a project showcase section

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.