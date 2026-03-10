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Chirping

A feature-rich personal blog template with pagination, tags, categories, archives, and a privacy page.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Chirping website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Chirping template is for

Independent writers and small editorial teams building a structured personal publication with a deep archive.

What’s included

  • Paginated article archive for a growing body of work
  • Tags and categories for multiple paths through the content
  • Archive and privacy pages for a complete personal publication

Explore the Chirping design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Chirping website template preview 2
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What you can build with Chirping

  • Start a personal blog designed to grow over time
  • Organize essays by both category and tag
  • Publish a writing archive with clear pagination and navigation

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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