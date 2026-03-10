Free to start. Make every detail your own.

A minimal Astro theme for personal sites and blogs, with content collections, tag pages, RSS, and Pagefind search.

Tag pages and RSS for topic browsing and subscriptions

Writers and makers looking for a lightweight personal site with reliable publishing and discovery essentials.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

A personal blog template with an archive, tag browsing, and RSS feed for long-form posts

A minimal personal blog with a searchable posts listing, RSS feed, and about page

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.