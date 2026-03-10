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Theme

Website Template

Palette

A minimal Astro theme for personal sites and blogs, with content collections, tag pages, RSS, and Pagefind search.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Palette website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

2 visual previews

Who the Palette template is for

Writers and makers looking for a lightweight personal site with reliable publishing and discovery essentials.

What’s included

  • Astro content collections for structured posts
  • Tag pages and RSS for topic browsing and subscriptions
  • Pagefind search in a minimal personal-site theme

Explore the Palette design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Palette website template preview 2

What you can build with Palette

  • Start a searchable personal blog
  • Publish tagged notes with an RSS feed
  • Build a minimal Astro site around content collections

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template