Website Template
Palette
A minimal Astro theme for personal sites and blogs, with content collections, tag pages, RSS, and Pagefind search.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Website
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
2 visual previews
Who the Palette template is for
Writers and makers looking for a lightweight personal site with reliable publishing and discovery essentials.
What’s included
- Astro content collections for structured posts
- Tag pages and RSS for topic browsing and subscriptions
- Pagefind search in a minimal personal-site theme
Explore the Palette design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Palette
- Start a searchable personal blog
- Publish tagged notes with an RSS feed
- Build a minimal Astro site around content collections
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template