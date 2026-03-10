Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Search and links page for discovery across content and resources

Developers and independent writers maintaining a broad personal site with projects, articles, and curated resources.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

Combine projects, writing, and curated links in one personal site

A personal blog template with post series, tags, categories, and an archive for long-form writing

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.