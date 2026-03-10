Website Template
Sify
A feature-rich personal blog with series, archive, projects, tags, search, and a links page.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the Sify template is for
Developers and independent writers maintaining a broad personal site with projects, articles, and curated resources.
What’s included
- Post series, tags, and archive for structured writing
- Projects section for selected professional or personal work
- Search and links page for discovery across content and resources
Explore the Sify design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Sify
- Launch a developer blog and portfolio
- Publish multi-part technical article series
- Combine projects, writing, and curated links in one personal site
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template