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Website Template

Sify

A feature-rich personal blog with series, archive, projects, tags, search, and a links page.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Sify website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the Sify template is for

Developers and independent writers maintaining a broad personal site with projects, articles, and curated resources.

What’s included

  • Post series, tags, and archive for structured writing
  • Projects section for selected professional or personal work
  • Search and links page for discovery across content and resources

Explore the Sify design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with Sify

  • Launch a developer blog and portfolio
  • Publish multi-part technical article series
  • Combine projects, writing, and curated links in one personal site

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template