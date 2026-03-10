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Theme

Website Template

Keel

A structural, minimalist portfolio/blog theme ("Structural minimalism for careful digital work") combining a works showcase, blog with tags, and search.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Keel website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the Keel template is for

Designers, developers, and careful digital craftspeople who want a restrained portfolio and writing site.

What’s included

  • Structural minimalist design that keeps projects and writing central
  • Works showcase for selected professional or personal projects
  • Tagged blog with search and dark-theme support

Explore the Keel design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with Keel

  • Publish a minimal digital-product portfolio
  • Combine selected work with essays and process notes
  • Create a searchable personal site with a disciplined visual system

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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