Website Template
Keel
A structural, minimalist portfolio/blog theme ("Structural minimalism for careful digital work") combining a works showcase, blog with tags, and search.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the Keel template is for
Designers, developers, and careful digital craftspeople who want a restrained portfolio and writing site.
What’s included
- Structural minimalist design that keeps projects and writing central
- Works showcase for selected professional or personal projects
- Tagged blog with search and dark-theme support
Explore the Keel design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Keel
- Publish a minimal digital-product portfolio
- Combine selected work with essays and process notes
- Create a searchable personal site with a disciplined visual system
More Website TemplatesBrowse all websites
-
Sify
A feature-rich personal blog with series, archive, projects, tags, search, and a links page
-
8-Bit Quest
A retro, pixel-art styled personal developer portfolio and blog with a gamified "Player One" theme covering…
-
Decap CMS Portfolio
A personal portfolio and blog template with project showcases, integrated with Decap CMS for content editing
Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template