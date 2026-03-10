Free to start. Make every detail your own.

A structural, minimalist portfolio/blog theme ("Structural minimalism for careful digital work") combining a works showcase, blog with tags, and search.

Structural minimalist design that keeps projects and writing central

Designers, developers, and careful digital craftspeople who want a restrained portfolio and writing site.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

A personal portfolio and blog template with project showcases, integrated with Decap CMS for content editing

A retro, pixel-art styled personal developer portfolio and blog with a gamified "Player One" theme covering…

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.