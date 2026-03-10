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Decap CMS Portfolio

A personal portfolio and blog template with project showcases, integrated with Decap CMS for content editing.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Decap CMS Portfolio website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Decap CMS Portfolio template is for

Freelancers and creative professionals who want a portfolio and blog that non-developers can update through a CMS.

What’s included

  • Project showcases for presenting selected work
  • Integrated blog for articles and professional updates
  • Decap CMS integration for browser-based content editing

Explore the Decap CMS Portfolio design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Decap CMS Portfolio website template preview 2
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What you can build with Decap CMS Portfolio

  • Launch a client-editable creative portfolio
  • Build a personal site with CMS-managed projects and posts
  • Hand off portfolio content updates without a code workflow

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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