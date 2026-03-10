Free to start. Make every detail your own.

A personal portfolio template with a project showcase, detail pages for individual projects, and a blog.

Creative professionals and developers who want to explain individual projects and publish related writing.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

A clean personal blog template ("Astro Sienna") with posts, tags, an about page, and a project showcase section

A personal portfolio and blog template with project showcases, integrated with Decap CMS for content editing

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.