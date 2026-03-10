Website Template
Public Portfolio
A personal portfolio template with a project showcase, detail pages for individual projects, and a blog.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the Public Portfolio template is for
Creative professionals and developers who want to explain individual projects and publish related writing.
What’s included
- Project showcase with dedicated detail pages
- Personal portfolio structure for selected work
- Integrated blog for articles and project updates
Explore the Public Portfolio design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Public Portfolio
- Publish a portfolio with in-depth project pages
- Explain process and outcomes through case studies
- Combine professional work with a personal blog
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template