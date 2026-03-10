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Public Portfolio

A personal portfolio template with a project showcase, detail pages for individual projects, and a blog.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Public Portfolio website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the Public Portfolio template is for

Creative professionals and developers who want to explain individual projects and publish related writing.

What’s included

  • Project showcase with dedicated detail pages
  • Personal portfolio structure for selected work
  • Integrated blog for articles and project updates

Explore the Public Portfolio design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Public Portfolio website template preview 2
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What you can build with Public Portfolio

  • Publish a portfolio with in-depth project pages
  • Explain process and outcomes through case studies
  • Combine professional work with a personal blog

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template