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Navfolio

A developer portfolio combined with a notebook-style blog featuring series, archives, tags, and categories.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Navfolio website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the Navfolio template is for

Developers and technical creators who want a portfolio paired with a notebook-style publishing system.

What’s included

  • Developer portfolio for selected projects and work
  • Notebook-style blog with post series
  • Archives, tags, and categories for deep content organization

Explore the Navfolio design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Navfolio website template preview 2
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What you can build with Navfolio

  • Publish a developer portfolio and technical notebook
  • Create multi-part tutorial or project series
  • Organize a large personal writing archive by topic and date

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template