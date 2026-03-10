Website Template
Navfolio
A developer portfolio combined with a notebook-style blog featuring series, archives, tags, and categories.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the Navfolio template is for
Developers and technical creators who want a portfolio paired with a notebook-style publishing system.
What’s included
- Developer portfolio for selected projects and work
- Notebook-style blog with post series
- Archives, tags, and categories for deep content organization
Explore the Navfolio design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Navfolio
- Publish a developer portfolio and technical notebook
- Create multi-part tutorial or project series
- Organize a large personal writing archive by topic and date
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template