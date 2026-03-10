Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Developers and technical creators who want a portfolio paired with a notebook-style publishing system.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

A personal blog template with post series, tags, categories, and an archive for long-form writing

A retro, pixel-art styled personal developer portfolio and blog with a gamified "Player One" theme covering…

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.