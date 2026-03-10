Website Template
Starfolio
A developer portfolio template with an integrated blog, resume/skills data, and MDX support for showcasing work and writing.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
3 visual previews
Who the Starfolio template is for
Developers and technical professionals presenting work, skills, and writing through a cohesive personal brand.
What’s included
- Developer portfolio for projects and selected work
- Integrated blog with MDX support
- Structured resume and skills data for professional context
Explore the Starfolio design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Starfolio
- Launch a developer portfolio with a technical blog
- Present projects, skills, and experience to hiring teams
- Publish rich MDX case studies and articles
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template