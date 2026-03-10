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Projects Portfolio

A minimal developer portfolio template (sample persona "Alex Morgan") with a homepage and dedicated projects page.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

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Projects Portfolio website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

3 visual previews

Who the Projects Portfolio template is for

Developers and students who want a compact portfolio centered on a selected set of projects.

What’s included

  • Minimal homepage for a concise personal introduction
  • Dedicated projects page for selected development work
  • Resume-oriented structure that is easy to personalize

Explore the Projects Portfolio design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Projects Portfolio website template preview 2
  • Projects Portfolio website template preview 3

What you can build with Projects Portfolio

  • Launch a first developer portfolio
  • Present coding projects for internship or job applications
  • Create a simple personal site without maintaining a blog

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Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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