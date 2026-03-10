Website Template
Projects Portfolio
A minimal developer portfolio template (sample persona "Alex Morgan") with a homepage and dedicated projects page.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
3 visual previews
Who the Projects Portfolio template is for
Developers and students who want a compact portfolio centered on a selected set of projects.
What’s included
- Minimal homepage for a concise personal introduction
- Dedicated projects page for selected development work
- Resume-oriented structure that is easy to personalize
Explore the Projects Portfolio design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Projects Portfolio
- Launch a first developer portfolio
- Present coding projects for internship or job applications
- Create a simple personal site without maintaining a blog
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template